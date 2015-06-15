RSS

Filth Fest

Photo credit: Jessie Lynn McMains

Bands that ran the gamut from folk-punk to hardcore to electro-pop came together to support LGBT youth at Saturday’s Filth Fest. more

This Saturday, Riverwest’s Cocoon Room will host the third installment of the annual queer punk festival Filth Fest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee LGBT safe space Project Q that will feature workshops, educational speakers, leadership activities,.. more

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is struggling with gender identity issues and plugs fun events including Little Shop of Horrors at Next Act Theatre, June 11-20; Madison Fruit Fest on June 13; and Filth Fest at Cocoon R... more

Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more

Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed’s Elixir Ensemble, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up wit more

