Filth Fest III @ Cocoon Room
Bands that ran the gamut from folk-punk to hardcore to electro-pop came together to support LGBT youth at Saturday’s Filth Fest. more
Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Jessie Lynn Mcmains Concert Reviews
Allow Filth Fest's 2015 Compilation to Introduce You to Some New Punk Bands
This Saturday, Riverwest’s Cocoon Room will host the third installment of the annual queer punk festival Filth Fest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee LGBT safe space Project Q that will feature workshops, educational speakers, leadership activities,.. more
Jun 10, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Let the Music Play
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is struggling with gender identity issues and plugs fun events including Little Shop of Horrors at Next Act Theatre, June 11-20; Madison Fruit Fest on June 13; and Filth Fest at Cocoon R... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:44 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
