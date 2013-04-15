RSS

Final Show

the hussy.jpg.jpe

Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Concert Reviews

workingman.jpg.jpe

Feb 12, 2013 3:50 PM On Music

474729_311119522300124_1253923513_o.jpg.jpe

Horror movies, for the most part, tend to be associated with the visual. The sight of frights such as buckets of blood, severed limbs and mask-wearing maniacs is meant to provide a visceral shock to the viewer. Yet the difference between a ... more

Feb 5, 2013 10:10 PM Local Music

blogimage9027.jpe

Red Cloud at Dawn ,Books more

Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES