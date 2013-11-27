Finalists
Here Are This Year's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Finalists
Nov 27, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here Are The Finalists For This Year's RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee will host its 6th annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. In advance of that party and award ceremony, this week the station has announced the finalists for those honors. Here's the comp.. more
Nov 21, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Marriage of Figaro
This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville , which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro . Set 10 years after the original more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Body Piercing
Body Ritual 1459 N. Farwell Ave. 414-273-3777 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009