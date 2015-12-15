RSS

Fine Art

dsc_0082.jpg.jpe

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

blog_thumb-01.jpg.jpe

I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more

Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Visual Arts

blog_thumb-01.jpg.jpe

One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Visual Arts

danielflemingart_top.jpg.jpe

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more

Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12326.jpe

Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11770.jpe

With the loosening of immigration laws in the 1960s, the promise of America became available to more people than ever. The years that followed changed the face—and flavor—of the country, even in cities such as Milwaukee. Many of those new i... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11707.jpe

When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11574.jpe

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11284.jpe

One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

