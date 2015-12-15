Fine Art
Recapping CultureJam MKE 4: Truth Be Told
The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more
Dec 15, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more
Jun 24, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more
Jun 8, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015
El Ten Eleven w/ Dosh and Baths
Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and more
Sep 28, 2010
A World to Experience
With the loosening of immigration laws in the 1960s, the promise of America became available to more people than ever. The years that followed changed the face—and flavor—of the country, even in cities such as Milwaukee. Many of those new i... more
Aug 4, 2010
Caterina’s: Milwaukee’s Place for Veal
When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more
Jul 28, 2010
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010
Lakefront Festival of Arts
One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more
Jun 18, 2010