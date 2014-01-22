RSS

Fine Rude Thing

Short Takes: Comedian Martin Short and all his alter egos performed to a thrilled crowd at the Pabst Theater. The event was the third “Laugh It Up Milwaukee,” this year benefiting the MACC more

Jan 22, 2014 11:40 PM Around MKE

Nearly 40 years after his first paying gig in the city, there may be no more conversationally colorful character and Milwaukee institution than Paul Cebar. Inherent in Cebar’s verbal floridity, however, is the missionary zeal of a musician ... more

Jan 7, 2014 3:35 AM Music Feature

With his eclectic fusion of rock, soul and world music, Paul Cebar has long been regarded as one of Milwaukee's true treasures, and a welcome gateway to music styles that aren't always well represented around these parts. He's less known, however,.. more

Jul 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee celebrates New Year’s Day with two bold, winter-weather-defying traditions: the Polar Bear Plunge at Bradford Beach, where hundreds of lunatics shiver in Lake Michigan, and the neighboring Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans Park,... more

Jan 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

