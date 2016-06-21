Finland
The Sheep: War Babies (Stoned Circle)
War Babies is a collection of 18 tracks from The Sheep, an early ’70s Milwaukee band associated with the “Jesus Movement.” Co-ed vocals, guitar drenched in feedback and folk music influences bring favorable comparisons to Jefferson Airpl... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:08 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Black Motor
Finland is home to a flourishing circle of improv jazz musicians. The latest CD from that floating cadre opens in fractured waltz time; one could imagine a couple, weary from sleeplessness and liqueur, dancing clumsily around the tiny floor... more
Mar 8, 2013 2:24 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Finland Phenomenon
When I heard the news last week that the Department of Education is aiming to subject 4-year-olds to high-stakes testing, all I could do is shake my head in disbelief and despondently mutter a slightly altered riff off "The Big Lebowski's" ... more
Jul 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments
Good Eating
A prominent chef once wrote, “Ifyou're going to kill the animal, it seems only polite to use the wholething,” and recently restaurants specializing in such “nose-to-tail”cuisine have opened in several cities, according to a May report inToron... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE