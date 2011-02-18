RSS

Fire On The Bayou

As far as we know, the Earth is a unique refuge for life. The History Channel series “Our Planet: The Past, Present and Future of Earth” is a serious yet entertaining exploration of our ever changing sanctuary. Nothing in our physical world rem.. more

Feb 18, 2011 12:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

It took the Brewers and Rickie Weeks a long, long time to reach a deal, but word came today that a 5 year deal is in place for $50 million dollars.By inking the deal today, the Brewers avoided the arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday.All w.. more

Feb 16, 2011 4:57 PM More Sports

You integrate your personal values into everyday purchasing decisions. But what about your larger, long-term investments? Are the companies you’ve invested in involved in things that you might be against such as sweatshop operations, tobacco, nucl.. more

Nov 5, 2010 6:47 PM Health & Wellness

The late ‘60’s counter-cultural experimentation developed some compellingly interesting shows . . . at least, they sounded like compellingly interesting shows. I remember dibing into a college library in high school and reading weird stories abo.. more

Oct 25, 2010 4:06 AM Theater

Early on in the 20th Century, a man destined to be known as a playwright and a couple destined to become known as actors met in New York City. The three were penniless at the time. They laughingly joked that when all three were rich and famous, .. more

Oct 14, 2010 1:49 AM Theater

The Rave scored a booking coup for its annual Stellar Spark New Year's Eve party: Girl Talk, aka copyright-skirting mash-up DJ Gregg Gillis. Last time Girl Talk played a public show in Milwaukee was at a sold-out show at Turner Hall Ballroom on el.. more

Oct 4, 2010 9:20 PM On Music

Sep 27, 2010 4:24 PM Daily Dose

The celebratory culture of New Orleans mixes with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in Milwaukee Rep's Fire on the Bayou: A Mardi Gras Musical Extravaganza, which runs through May 10 at the Stackner Cabaret. Written and directed by Kevin Ram... more

May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It was with something of a heavy heart that I went to the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret for Fire On The Bayou. It had been a very busy few weeks, with something like 14 openings in 3 weeks. It’s difficult to describe the feeling when going to .. more

Mar 8, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

The Swedish disco band ABBA has shown surprising longevity, and with the upcoming big-budget film version of the ABBA musical Mama Mia!, ABBA-mania doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. The original band has no plans to reunite, but th... more

Jul 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

