Fire On Water

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more

Dec 8, 2016 10:22 PM On Music

Every night during Summerfest's run, thousands of fans spill into the streets of Milwaukee after the festival ends lookingfor something to do. It’s always a little surprising how few Downtown bars tryto capitalize on that opportunity by offering.. more

Jun 9, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee-born satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary to more

Jan 15, 2014 2:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The knock against French alternative rockers is that they essentially write the same song over and over again. That criticism is more or less fair, but man, the songs “Lisztomania” and “1901” from 2009’s sterling more

Dec 11, 2013 1:31 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Big Leaf Linden distinguishes itself on this album with an amalgam of hard, country and folk rock appealing to the retro-minded jam band followers and fans of the current bucolic indie vogue. It's all delivered with guitars traversing the b... more

May 21, 2013 7:05 PM Album Reviews

UWM Museum Studies students conclude their two year graduate program this spring with a new exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum. The exhibit, <i>Harnessing the Elements: Earth, Wind, Fire and Water</i>, explores how the classical element... more

Jul 2, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

