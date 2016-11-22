RSS

“What we figured out in Cincinnati in 15 years is that it is more than just policing.” more

Nov 22, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

Mother's Foods, formerly the Comfort Theatre, was lost to a fire this week. This is how the building looked in 2010. Photo Credit: Erin DorbinLast Tuesday, Mother’s Food and Liquor (2438 W. Hopkins) burned. The fire punched through the roof of .. more

May 26, 2015 5:10 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

The Abele administration is giving the public a highly edited version of what really happened when the courthouse caught fire last summer, causing up to $12 million in damages, supervisors allege more

Jan 8, 2014 1:19 AM News Features

The Pizza Man reopened on Monday after a more than two-year absence following a fire that burnt down the restaurant's former Oakland Avenue location. The restaurant remains on the East Side, with the new location at 2947 North Downer Ave. Founder.. more

Aug 1, 2013 12:00 PM Around MKE

That didn't take long, thankfully. A couple of weeks after closing following a fire, the Miramar Theatre announced it will reopen on Saturday, July 20. "We will still be in clean-up mode with much more to do, but functional and comfortable," owner.. more

Jul 15, 2013 2:30 PM On Music

The Miramar Theatre will be closed indefinitely following a fire Wednesday night. In an email blast last night, theater owner Bill Stace wrote, "The Miramar Theatre had a fire last night, July 3, 2013. No one was injured, but there had been extens.. more

Jul 5, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more

Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Books

Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more

Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Common Council sealed the fate of Sydney Hih last month when it rejected efforts to grant the four-building complex historic preservation, but that didn\'t stop one of its buildings from going out on its own terms. Although two of it.. more

Aug 24, 2012 6:30 PM On Music

The 1914 fire that consumed portions of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin compound along with seven lives may have been sparked by racism. The servant who set the blaze and attacked the houseguests with a hatchet, Julian Carlton... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

The passage above is quoted near the end of the recently published book Sex at Dawn: The Prehistoric Origins of Modern Sexuality by Christopher Ryan and Cacilda Jethá. The authors are using the quote to refer to female sexuality, but I thi... more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

According to police, bandanna-clad JasonZacchi, 27, was arrested in Dearborn Heights, M DailyMail ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Today’s Admirals game against the Houston Aeros is a particularly kid-friendly one. The costumed animal troupe ZOOperstars will perform, and families are invited to bring their own skates to take to the ice after the game.,Today in Milwauke... more

Jan 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Much has been said and written about the healingpowers of art, but in this lengthy (300-p Stitches ,Books more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Books

The prayers of many Brewer fans were answered a few minutes ago when the story broke that the Brewers fired manager Ned Yost and promoted third base coach Dale Sveum to interim manger. Ted Simmons, who had been the bench coach, was moved to an "ad.. more

Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Balzac 1716 N. Arlington Place 755-0099 Secrets of the New Explorers ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008 2 Comments

Ben is a working class Boston kid bicycling to school in an ivy-covered world of privilege. He gained entrance to MIT for pre-med and wants nothing less than Harvard Medical School. Harvard was his dream from childhood. He has the grades and the .. more

Mar 28, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Theprivate,personal connection of the present to The Lion King ,Theater more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

Russian Wulfgar, Vegalum, Niacin, Banshee, Socky and Donnybrook: Though they sound like ch Whales Hover(ed) ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

The Milwaukee Theatre, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Although it was well-timed to ride the wave of Jo Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

