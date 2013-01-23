Firearms
Keep Guns Out of the Hands of Domestic Abusers
Milwaukeeans were shocked and saddened by two high-profile shootings of domestic abuse victims last year. In October, three women were fatally shot at the Azana Salon & Spa in Brookfield, and on Christmas Eve
Jan 23, 2013
MPD Chief Flynn: Stop the Slow-Motion Mass Murder in the City
Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn't mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or "the daily violence in our streets," which he terms "a slow-motion mass
Jan 23, 2013
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn't sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence
Jan 23, 2013