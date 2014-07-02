Fireside Fridays
Wehr Nature Center’s “Fireside Fridays" Programs Are Back this Summer
Jul 2, 2014 8:58 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Wehr Nature Center Presents "Fireside Fridays" Summer Discovery Programs
The Wehr Nature Center has created “FiresideFridays” for July and August to give guests family friendly educational naturehikes ending with a campfire treat. The programs include “firefly fun” on July12, “twilight travelers” on July 26.. more
Rickey Smiley
Rickey Smiley brings new meaning to the childhood slumber party game of prank calls. Having established himself with his clean, good-spirited material, Smiley is one of few comedians today who can attract an audience of parents, children more
Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dreamgirls
Capitalizing on the success of the hit 2006 film adaptation, in November the 1981 Henry Krieger/Tom Eyen musical Dreamgirls, the story of a very Supremes-like 1960s girl group, launched its first national tour in almost 25 years. The film v... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee