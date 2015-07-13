RSS

Firestarter Films

windows.jpg.jpe

WasteCap Resource Solutions

“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more

Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Around MKE

Over the years, I've come to enjoy just about every major commercial genre of storytelling. There's a special place in my heart for sci-fi, though. Science Fiction was really my first love as a kid. For numerous reasons, however, it doesn't exact.. more

Aug 19, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

 Theprotagonist of Ruby Sparks is a boy genius slumping toward 30, Calvin (Paul Dano), once theliterary spokesman of his generation, now stymied by the blank white page inhis manual typewriter. But writer’s block isn’t Calvin’s only problem. Wo.. more

Nov 7, 2012 3:59 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11837.jpe

Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9499.jpe

The event has humbleorigins as a simple gathering of friends wanting to share their work Cloverfield ,Film more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

You need more than justcreative, ambitious filmmakers in order to have a thriving film scene; you alsoneed outlets for their work to be screened in order to connect with people inthe community. Firestarter Films has held events at the Alche... more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES