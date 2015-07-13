Firestarter Films
Preserving the Past Around Milwaukee
“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more
Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Once More With Natalie Ryan: Fun Stage Sci-fi
Over the years, I've come to enjoy just about every major commercial genre of storytelling. There's a special place in my heart for sci-fi, though. Science Fiction was really my first love as a kid. For numerous reasons, however, it doesn't exact.. more
Aug 19, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ruby Sparks a Lonely Writer's Imagination
Theprotagonist of Ruby Sparks is a boy genius slumping toward 30, Calvin (Paul Dano), once theliterary spokesman of his generation, now stymied by the blank white page inhis manual typewriter. But writer’s block isn’t Calvin’s only problem. Wo.. more
Nov 7, 2012 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Firestarter Films Ignites Passion for Cinema
Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Film Reviews
Firestarter Films Moves Forward
The event has humbleorigins as a simple gathering of friends wanting to share their work Cloverfield ,Film more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Film Reviews
Milwaukee's Best Local Filmmaker
You need more than justcreative, ambitious filmmakers in order to have a thriving film scene; you alsoneed outlets for their work to be screened in order to connect with people inthe community. Firestarter Films has held events at the Alche... more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments