RSS

Fireworks

homemovies-1005.jpg

Recently released on Blu-ray and DVD: Fireworks, a 1997 crime drama; The Treasure, a droll comedy on the human condition; Churchill and "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends, The Complete Collection.” more

Oct 3, 2017 2:12 PM Home Movies

roots1.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Betty Koenig/Shepherd Express

The Roots dotted their latest set at Summerfest with unlikely covers, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” included. more

Jul 4, 2016 12:54 PM Concert Reviews

urbanharvest.jpg.jpe

It's not that I have anything against Summerfest—on thecontrary, I'll be going at least four days. But chances are you're already sickof reading Summerfest tips articles and already know which days you're going.Plus, it's a long holiday .. more

Jul 1, 2016 3:28 PM Brew City Booze

The inclusion of synth-pop legends New Order on this year’s Summerfest lineup generated a lot of well-justified excitement, which should’ve been tempered slightly by the fact that they’d be p,Concert Reviews more

Jul 4, 2014 1:20 PM Concert Reviews

big bang fireworks.jpg.jpe

With a miserable, Stephen King-esque fog still hanging over the city after forcing the cancellation of both days of the Air and Water Show this weekend, Summerfest has rescheduled its opening night Big Bang Fireworks Show. The fireworks will now t.. more

Jun 25, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

josh thompson pix.jpg.jpe

Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more

Apr 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

Garden Smiles: After a rare rainstorm, Lynden Sculpture Garden was blessed by the weather gods for its inaugural Harry & Peg Bradley's Backyard Barbecue. Braise, recently named by Bon Appetit as one of the country's top 50 new restaurants..... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage19325.jpe

Before Festa Italiana emerged as the largest Italian-American cultural celebration in the nation, the festival was founded as a solution of sorts. During the 1950s, the city of Milwaukee... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage14241.jpe

There will be no shortage of pyrotechnics at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as guest conductor Christopher Seaman leads Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks, which opens with a French overture and includes a bourrée and two minuets. Fol... more

Mar 22, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Larry Widen has already written two books on local cinemas before assembling the photographs and penning Milwaukee’s Movie Theaters for the Arcadia Images of America series. As the operator of two of the area’s surviving old-time bijous, th... more

Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10417.jpe

It’s been a heck of an Easter for the Catholic Church.Who knew the latest revelations about a horrendous case of sexual abuse by a Wisconsin priest would throw the worldwide church and the current pope into their most tumultuous credibility... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage10176.jpe

Three Other Sisters, the fine new work by Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson that opened last weekend, is beautifully composed and deeply felt. It was created and performed with the riveting actor/dancers Simone Ferro and Janet Lilly, musicia... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7004.jpe

KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

I’m going to see a play from the late 18th century, so I’m a bit surprised to see the stage. The atmosphere in UWM’s studio theatre feels very distinctly 1980’s. The floor is painted in a black and white checkerboard. Clothes bearing bright, prima.. more

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3130.jpe

Between all the scattered jazz festivals around the region and the Thursday evening Jazz Army of Darkness ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage2661.jpe

Summerfestkicks off its two-week tonight with a bang—literally. The Big Gig will light upthe sky tonight with its annual Big Bang Fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. (so ifyou’re commuting, avoid the lakefront accordingly.) more

Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage1194.jpe

Hey folks.My name’s Frankie, winner of last year’s Wiener Dog Races at German Fest.You might say I come from humble beginnings.My folks, Wendy and Joe, found me at the Midwest Dachshund Rescue in August 2004. Before that, I’d been wandering the st.. more

Jun 20, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1194.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre debuts its latest production tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Nig The Night is a Child ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES