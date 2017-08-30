Firkin Fest
Tap Takeover Podcast Takes on Firkin Fest
In this special edition of the Tap Takeover Podcast, the guys check in with some friends of the podcast, as well as some new brewers at Firkin Fest. more
Aug 30, 2017 10:13 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Firkin Fest 2017: Interview with Nick Cusatis of Third Space Brewing
We interviewed Nick Cusatis of Third Space Brewing at Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Fest on July 22, 2017. Stay tuned for more exclusive videos and our regular podcasts dropping every other Wedne,Tap Takeover Podcast more
Aug 4, 2017 11:41 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Five Brew Fests You Must Attend this Summer
If there's two things Wisconsinites love, it's drinking andfestivals. Whoever decided to put the two together into brew fests was agenius. Here are five local beer festivals beer fans shouldn't miss.Wisconsin BeerLovers Festival, June .. more
Jun 10, 2016 2:02 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Firkin Fest Hits Cathedral Square This Saturday
Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more
Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Pabst Brewing Makes its Triumphant Return to MKE
Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i.. more
Jul 16, 2015 7:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Train w/ Kris Allen
The uplifting San Francisco pop-rock outfit Train found success early on, when their 1998 self-titled debut climbed the charts on the strength of singles “Free,” “Meet Virginia” and “I Am.” They hit even greater commerc more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dick Dale
A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews