RSS

Firkin Fest

ttpfirkinfest.jpg.jpe

In this special edition of the Tap Takeover Podcast, the guys check in with some friends of the podcast, as well as some new brewers at Firkin Fest. more

Aug 30, 2017 10:13 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

thirdspacevid.jpg.jpe

We interviewed Nick Cusatis of Third Space Brewing at Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Fest on July 22, 2017. Stay tuned for more exclusive videos and our regular podcasts dropping every other Wedne,Tap Takeover Podcast more

Aug 4, 2017 11:41 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

wibeerloversfest.jpg.jpe

If there's two things Wisconsinites love, it's drinking andfestivals. Whoever decided to put the two together into brew fests was agenius. Here are five local beer festivals beer fans shouldn't miss.Wisconsin BeerLovers Festival, June .. more

Jun 10, 2016 2:02 PM Brew City Booze

Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more

Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Around MKE

pbr.jpg.jpe

Wally Gobetz- Flickr CC

Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i.. more

Jul 16, 2015 7:00 PM Brew City Booze

blogimage12855.jpe

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11855.jpe

The uplifting San Francisco pop-rock outfit Train found success early on, when their 1998 self-titled debut climbed the charts on the strength of singles “Free,” “Meet Virginia” and “I Am.” They hit even greater commerc more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES