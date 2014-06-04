First Amendment
Issue of the Week: Walker Finds Himself at Odds with the ‘Wall Street Journal’
Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more
Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Free Speech for Billionaires
If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more
May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Club for Growth Heads to Federal Court to Stop John Doe 2
Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more
Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: New Indian Team Name Bill Perpetuates Stereotypes
It’s hard to imagine that schools would fight for the right to call their sports teams names that conjure up violence created by Europeans or European Americans. But somehow it’s OK for more
Dec 26, 2013 11:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Free Speech Under Assault in the Capitol
“Scott Walker and his police force are showing increasing hostility toward almost every aspect of the First Amendment,” The Progressive’s editor Matthew Rothschild said last week. more
Aug 29, 2013 12:25 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Standing Up for Democracy
It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more
Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Second Amendment vs. The First Amendment
After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more
Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM David Sirota News Features
Issue of the Week: Free Speech at Risk
The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People... more
Sep 13, 2012 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Why We Can't Outlaw Hatred
Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments