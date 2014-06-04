RSS

First Amendment

Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more

Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more

May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more

Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM News Features

It’s hard to imagine that schools would fight for the right to call their sports teams names that conjure up violence created by Europeans or European Americans. But somehow it’s OK for more

Dec 26, 2013 11:42 AM Expresso

“Scott Walker and his police force are showing increasing hostility toward almost every aspect of the First Amendment,” The Progressive’s editor Matthew Rothschild said last week. more

Aug 29, 2013 12:25 AM Expresso

It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more

Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Taking Liberties

After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more

Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM News Features

The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People... more

Sep 13, 2012 5:32 PM Expresso

Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

