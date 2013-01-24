First Lady
Mrs. Lincoln’s Confidant
Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker by bestselling author Jennifer Chiaverini is an expansive historical novel that follows one freedwoman’s journey from simple seamstress to the First Lady’s confidante. The book opens in 1860 with the more
Jan 24, 2013 3:49 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Hyde Park on Hudson
Margaret “Daisy” Suckley’s branch of the family had slipped into genteel poverty in the shadow of their more prominent relatives. Then one day, the quiet monotony of her existence is broken by a phone call from more
Jan 9, 2013 12:28 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
WHT's Wizrd of Oz
I found myself in a nearly sold-out Alchemist Theatre last night. It was the first of two performances of Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre’s Wizard of Oz spoof. Checking things out online, I couldn’t help but notice that both performances of the show (the.. more
May 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
What the Puck?
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohman manischewitz what a wo,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 6 Comments
The Trashing of Michelle
If millions of people are truly outragedover sexism in politics following the defeat of Sen. Hillary Clintonfor the Democratic presidential nomination, it’s obvious what the nexttarget should be: the brazen denigration of another accomplished wom... more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 2 Comments