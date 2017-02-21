First Stage Theater Academy
The Merry Boys and Girls of First Stage’s ‘Robin Hood’
Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Goosebumps the Musical’
First Stage Theatre Academy’s John Maclay is tackling R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps with a production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Off the Cuff interviews Maclay, who discusses the show and the process of writing for chil... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Jack Fennimore Off the Cuff
First Stage Presents Jerry Spinelli’s ‘Star Girl’
First Stage stages a clever adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s Stargirl featuring young actors from its Theater Academy. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comedy Fest in Year Eight
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival returned for its eighth year Aug. 1-4 with Next Act’s theater space on South Water as a stylish venue for the proceedings. Once again, co-producers Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz put together an more
Aug 8, 2013 2:41 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunday Radio
I'll be joining FM 102.1's Ryan Miller for another chatty hour of his "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 p.m. We'll be playing music from Surfer Blood, Art Brut, Vampire Weekend and the Supergrass side project Hot Rats. We'll also .. more
Jan 23, 2010 3:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rising Star
Rachel Schmeling, a15-year-old actress who has studied with the First Stage TheaterAcade The Happy Elf ,Off the Cuff more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff