RSS

First Stage Theater Academy

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolophotography.jpg.jpe

Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Theater

offthecuff_johnmackley.jpg.jpe

First Stage Theatre Academy’s John Maclay is tackling R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps with a production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Off the Cuff interviews Maclay, who discusses the show and the process of writing for chil... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Off the Cuff

theatrereview_firststage_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Paul Ruffolo

First Stage stages a clever adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s Stargirl featuring young actors from its Theater Academy. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:46 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival returned for its eighth year Aug. 1-4 with Next Act’s theater space on South Water as a stylish venue for the proceedings. Once again, co-producers Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz put together an more

Aug 8, 2013 2:41 PM Theater

I'll be joining FM 102.1's Ryan Miller for another chatty hour of his "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 p.m. We'll be playing music from Surfer Blood, Art Brut, Vampire Weekend and the Supergrass side project Hot Rats. We'll also .. more

Jan 23, 2010 3:45 AM On Music

blogimage4804.jpe

Rachel Schmeling, a15-year-old actress who has studied with the First Stage TheaterAcade The Happy Elf ,Off the Cuff more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES