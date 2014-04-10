Fish Day
Josh Thompson to Headline Port Washington's 50th Annual Fish Day
Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more
Apr 10, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Fish Day
Outsiders are often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world's largest music festival, but they'd probably be a lot less shocked to learn that it also claims the world's largest fish fry. Set near the downtown harbor, Port... more
Jul 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theatre Gigante’s Beautiful ‘Three Other Sisters’
Three Other Sisters, the fine new work by Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson that opened last weekend, is beautifully composed and deeply felt. It was created and performed with the riveting actor/dancers Simone Ferro and Janet Lilly, musicia... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Theater