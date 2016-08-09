Fish Fry & A Flick
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 11-17
August brings to Milwaukee some ’90s hip-hop legends, a killer Detroit punk band and a Prince protégé. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Point Fish Fry & a Flick Returning to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, thepopular outdoor movie series PointFish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth yearon Friday, August 12. Now on to the question on everyone’s mind. Which movie.. more
Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 13-16
Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Announces its 2015 Schedule
Jun 1, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 18-24
The War on Drugs, Ghostbusters, Bryan Ferry and more! more
Sep 17, 2014 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Will Screen American Hustle, Caddyshack and Ghostbusters This Year
The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:July 18 – American HustleAug. 1 – Caddyshack.. more
May 19, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Young Frankenstein
Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s. more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cyberchump * Janzyk
The Milwaukee/Kansas City aural sculptors (as Cyberchump calls itself) decided to remix the electro-acoustic amalgamations of their first two CDs. Enter Milwaukee laptop music-maker Janzyk. The collaboration birthed a collection of eccentri... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fish Fry & A Flick: Animal House
Doug Neidermeyer himself, Milwaukee actor Mark Metcalf, will be in attendance tonight as Discovery World continues its summer outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick series tonight with a screening of the frat-house favorite, Animal House, the 1978 John... more
Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee