RSS

Fish Fry & A Flick

twim_deadpool.jpg.jpe

August brings to Milwaukee some ’90s hip-hop legends, a killer Detroit punk band and a Prince protégé. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

fishfryandaflick.jpg.jpe

Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, thepopular outdoor movie series PointFish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth yearon Friday, August 12. Now on to the question on everyone’s mind. Which movie.. more

Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Around MKE

twim_saltnpeppa_1.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

aroundmke_pointfishfryandaflick.jpg.jpe

Â© 2015 WV FILMS IV LLC AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC

Jun 1, 2015 2:00 PM Around MKE

warondrugs.jpg.jpe

The War on Drugs, Ghostbusters, Bryan Ferry and more! more

Sep 17, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

ghostbustersmen.jpg.jpe

The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:July 18 – American HustleAug. 1 – Caddyshack.. more

May 19, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12843.jpe

Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s. more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11677.jpe

The Milwaukee/Kansas City aural sculptors (as Cyberchump calls itself) decided to remix the electro-acoustic amalgamations of their first two CDs. Enter Milwaukee laptop music-maker Janzyk. The collaboration birthed a collection of eccentri... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10294.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7393.jpe

Doug Neidermeyer himself, Milwaukee actor Mark Metcalf, will be in attendance tonight as Discovery World continues its summer outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick series tonight with a screening of the frat-house favorite, Animal House, the 1978 John... more

Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES