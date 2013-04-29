Fish Fry Night Milwaukee
In Search of Supper Clubs
Chef Michael White is opening a “Wisconsin-style supper club” in New York called the Butterfly in honor of the Butterfly Club in his hometown, Beloit. The Butterfly Club is one of 50 such places in the Badger State featured in more
Apr 29, 2013 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Culture vs. Identity vs. Cowboy vs. Samurai
Love I can relate to. Ancestral culture? Uh, no . . . there's really no ethnic culture her for me. I come from an ambiguously European mishmash. My last name means, "place of the marsh," in a language nobody speaks anymore. None of my identity.. more
May 25, 2012 6:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Delving deep into one of Milwaukee’s most beloved traditions, writer/director Ron Faiola’s new film takes viewers on a guided tour of some of the city’s most popular, historic and unique fish fries. A graduate of the UW-Milwaukee film pr more
Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee