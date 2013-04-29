RSS

Fish Fry Night Milwaukee

275344480-26100523.jpg.jpe

Chef Michael White is opening a “Wisconsin-style supper club” in New York called the Butterfly in honor of the Butterfly Club in his hometown, Beloit. The Butterfly Club is one of 50 such places in the Badger State featured in more

Apr 29, 2013 3:25 PM Dining Preview

 Love I can relate to. Ancestral culture? Uh, no . . . there's really no ethnic culture her for me. I come from an ambiguously European mishmash. My last name means, "place of the marsh," in a language nobody speaks anymore. None of my identity.. more

May 25, 2012 6:09 PM Theater

blogimage8289.jpe

Delving deep into one of Milwaukee’s most beloved traditions, writer/director Ron Faiola’s new film takes viewers on a guided tour of some of the city’s most popular, historic and unique fish fries. A graduate of the UW-Milwaukee film pr more

Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES