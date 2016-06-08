Fish Fry
Point Fish Fry & a Flick Returning to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, thepopular outdoor movie series PointFish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth yearon Friday, August 12. Now on to the question on everyone's mind. Which movie..
Fish Fry at Fritz’s Pub
In business since 1978, Fritz's Pub (3086 S. 20th St.) has been a fixture among South Side Milwaukee bars with a reputation for its Serbian burger.
Shakespeare Raw Presents Macbeth at Best Place
Injust a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to bea fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of nextmonth. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is alsoadvertised as involving a "$#!+ton of ..
Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram..
Milwaukee Rep Hosts a Luncheon with Playwright/Screenwriter Rick Cleveland
It'snot just a matter of being ethnically insensitive. NFL's Washington "Redskins"sounds horribly out of date. They should try something more menacinglycontemporary. Like the Gridlock. (Nothing stops the Washington Gridlock.) Ormaybe the In..
The Lady With All The Answers at the Schauer Center
Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There's a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they've probably never beenpretending ..
John McGivern’s Last Time in Shear Madness
Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It's kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of..
Chic Downtown Soul Food
Soul food comes Downtown! Actually, Chic Cafe (770 N. Jefferson St., lower level) calls itself Southern American cuisine. But by whatever name, Chic's sort of African American fare usually doesn't appear on menus beyond the Northwest Side. ...
Wayne’s Classic Drive-in Experience
If you're out for a summer cruise and looking for a memorable food spot, drive out to Cedarburg for some tasty treats at Wayne's Drive-In (1331 Covered Bridge Road). This '50s-style drive-in serves up classic butter burgers, crispy fries an...
Port Washington's Restaurant with a View
The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you're looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose
Bay View's Humboldt Park Could Get a Beer Garden This Spring
With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g..
Time Off for Good Eating
Since 2010, Off the Clock (4301 S. Howell Ave.) has occupied the handsome brick structure with leaded glass windows and dark wainscoting that has filled the corner of Bolivar and Howell for longer than anyone can...
Friday Fish Fry at Wegner’s St. Martins Inn
Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner's St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner's St. Martins Inn...
Aliota’s Is Back
Aliota's (261 E. Hampton Road), the bar and restaurant formerly known as T.J. Aliota's, has reopened without the first-name initials and with a completely new interior. Even the vintage bar is gone. Aliota's still serves food...
Twisted Fisherman Designed for Fun
The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre...
Pitch's Sicilian-American Tradition
Many Milwaukeeans will recognize the name Pitch's from its booths at Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair. The menu has changed over the years, but the summertime booths still offer a hint of the food found at the restaurant...
Fritz's Tasty, Affordable Serbian Fare
The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite...
Stonefly's Tasty Fish Fry
The Lenten fish fry season is still in its prime. One local option is fried smelt, which you can find at Stonefly Brewing Co. (735 E. Center St.) in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. The tiny filets have panko breading and include colesla...
Le Reve's French Fish Fry
Lent is here, and the Friday fish fry is showing up at a surprising place: Le Reve, the French café and patisserie in the old heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.). Atlantic cod is served with fries, coleslaw, rye bread and house-made tart...
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre...
