RSS

Fish

fish fry.jpg.jpe

Did you know that October is National Seafood Month? This October, make a note to eat fresh, locally sourced Wisconsin fish.Fish is always delicious, whether deep-fried orpan-seared, served with a wedge of lemon, coleslaw and potatoes of choice.T.. more

Oct 7, 2015 2:34 PM Sponsored Content

ruyi.jpg.jpe

RuYi is a small oasis of calm in the middle of the clangingPotawatomi casino floor. The ringing of the slots permeates slightly throughthe walls, but it's easy to pretend you're somewhere else when you've gotdelicious Asian food in front of you.. more

Jul 22, 2014 7:29 PM Around MKE

diningout_wolfpeach.jpg.jpe

Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18606.jpe

Growing Power began in 1993 as a program that offered inner-city Milwaukee teens an opportunity to work by growing food for their community. Since then, Growing Power has received national attention for its efforts and expanded into one of ... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12118.jpe

For their fourth CD, folkie Milwaukeeans Barb & Tom Webber and band eschew originals for a concert album of remakes. With numbers from acts like Barenaked Ladies, Buffalo Springfield and Warren Zevon, the effect resembles an hour of adult a... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage5452.jpe

Jun 11, 2010 8:06 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage4109.jpe

It's been a big week for guy-guy goofball pop duos with varying ties to Milwaukee: Chester French swept through town again with the Blink-182 tour on Tuesday, and I just got word that the other Milwaukee-ish, France-christened, MGMT-coattailing du.. more

Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The journey out to Elm Grove was not entirely pleasant. The Number 10 bus was prompt in getting me within walking distance of the Sunset Playhouse, but with sub-zero temperatures, a walk from the bus stop that was often enjoyable was slightly agon.. more

Jan 17, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage4109.jpe

  For artists studying their chosen medium at the university level, there is a certai Rigoletto ,A&E Feature more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage2424.jpe

  Someof rock’s most memorable albums have been recorded by artists in the mid 13th Star ,CD Reviews more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

And so the cast has been announced for my next one-act . . . a half-hour, two-person short being staged in July by Insurgent Theatre as a companion piece to Peter J. Woods’ Systems. Suffice it to say, the cast of two men is going to be an interest.. more

Jun 1, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage1113.jpe

The twin clocks atGeorge Webb have seen many diners, hash houses and hamburger jointscom Wausau Daily Herald ,Dining Out more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage449.jpe

ALIOTO’S Red Pepper ,Dining Out more

Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

blogimage381.jpe

The Irishpub is a worldwide phenomenon. Internationally, I have found them incities a Whales Hover(ed) ,Dining Out more

Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

On Ryan BraunOctober 22, 2007 | 06:00 PMThis article includes a lot of technical terminology, but it's worth the read because it's a very frank look at Braun's defense.Ryan Braun's Defenseby Nate SilverPublish PostI've made several snid.. more

Oct 22, 2007 4:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES