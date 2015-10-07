Fish
Eat Wisconsin Fish!
Did you know that October is National Seafood Month? This October, make a note to eat fresh, locally sourced Wisconsin fish.Fish is always delicious, whether deep-fried orpan-seared, served with a wedge of lemon, coleslaw and potatoes of choice.T.. more
Oct 7, 2015 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Trying a Whole Fried Fish at RuYi
RuYi is a small oasis of calm in the middle of the clangingPotawatomi casino floor. The ringing of the slots permeates slightly throughthe walls, but it's easy to pretend you're somewhere else when you've gotdelicious Asian food in front of you.. more
Jul 22, 2014 7:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Wolf Peach Starts Strong
Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Growing Power's Will Allen Sparks 'Good Food Revolution'
Growing Power began in 1993 as a program that offered inner-city Milwaukee teens an opportunity to work by growing food for their community. Since then, Growing Power has received national attention for its efforts and expanded into one of ... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Barb & Tom Webber/Fair Webber
For their fourth CD, folkie Milwaukeeans Barb & Tom Webber and band eschew originals for a concert album of remakes. With numbers from acts like Barenaked Ladies, Buffalo Springfield and Warren Zevon, the effect resembles an hour of adult a... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
A Guide to Fish and Seafood
Jun 11, 2010 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
French Horn Rebellion Plays Free Show at Moct Friday
It's been a big week for guy-guy goofball pop duos with varying ties to Milwaukee: Chester French swept through town again with the Blink-182 tour on Tuesday, and I just got word that the other Milwaukee-ish, France-christened, MGMT-coattailing du.. more
Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change Review
The journey out to Elm Grove was not entirely pleasant. The Number 10 bus was prompt in getting me within walking distance of the Sunset Playhouse, but with sub-zero temperatures, a walk from the bus stop that was often enjoyable was slightly agon.. more
Jan 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Apprentice at the Opera
For artists studying their chosen medium at the university level, there is a certai Rigoletto ,A&E Feature more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich A&E Feature
Fish
Someof rock’s most memorable albums have been recorded by artists in the mid 13th Star ,CD Reviews more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 1 Comments
Never to Be Staged In Real Life
And so the cast has been announced for my next one-act . . . a half-hour, two-person short being staged in July by Insurgent Theatre as a companion piece to Peter J. Woods’ Systems. Suffice it to say, the cast of two men is going to be an interest.. more
Jun 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders
The twin clocks atGeorge Webb have seen many diners, hash houses and hamburger jointscom Wausau Daily Herald ,Dining Out more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Friday Means Fish
ALIOTO’S Red Pepper ,Dining Out more
Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments
Specialties from Ireland
The Irishpub is a worldwide phenomenon. Internationally, I have found them incities a Whales Hover(ed) ,Dining Out more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
On Ryan Braun
On Ryan BraunOctober 22, 2007 | 06:00 PMThis article includes a lot of technical terminology, but it's worth the read because it's a very frank look at Braun's defense.Ryan Braun's Defenseby Nate SilverPublish PostI've made several snid.. more
Oct 22, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports