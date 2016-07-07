RSS

Photo via Charles Dawley, Flickr CCYou may not always have a 30 or 60 minutes, butI'll bet you can find 15 minutes to get that blood flowing.  A basic jump rope can save you when you're ina time crunch and help you in a variety of ways.

Jul 7, 2016 3:15 PM Health & Wellness

Image via Carlos Newsome, Flickr CCI'dstop eating junk food if I had the willpower. I'd exercise more if I had themotivation. I don't know how to make a better plan.  If any of these thoughts have crossed yourmind, I hope I can open a new way of thinking.

Jun 15, 2016 5:58 PM Health & Wellness

Photo Courtesy Mike Beltzner, Flickr CCFrom gym workouts, sports, and being a Hollywood stunt performer tohosting an on-demand, online fitness show, it's safe to say fitness is mylife.  It begs the question: What happensif I stop for a week?

May 19, 2016 7:38 PM Health & Wellness

Photo Courtesy Livin' Spoonful, Flickr CCCrunches, sit ups, leg raises... Ugh, can I even get a six pack?!Technically,everyone has a six-pack: it's the rectus abdominis muscle, which runs down thefront of your belly, but unless you're lean enough, it won't show.

Apr 28, 2016 3:31 PM Health & Wellness

Photo Courtesy Uwe Hermann, Flickr CCSugar can be found is 80% of all the food we eat morning,noon and night.  (Really, take a look atyour labels and start tracking.)  Nowonder it can be hard to successfully lose weight and steady blood pressure.

Apr 13, 2016 4:28 PM Health & Wellness 1 Comments

Photo by Sean LoveAdam Von Rothfelder began thinking about fitness early in life. Like many young boys, he became obsessed with superheroes andprofessional wrestlers because of their larger than life physiques. Unlike manyyoung boys, Adam Von Rothfelder turned that obsession into a career.

Apr 4, 2016 2:02 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy Alan Levine, Flickr CCIt's March! Spring is in the air, and you feel it! Well, onsome days you do. Days are longer and brighter. The gray sky gives way to sun,and the chill lifts, pushing off the seasonal depression.

Mar 22, 2016 6:10 PM Health & Wellness

Personal trainer Lisa Kessler sheds some light on the importance of the time at which you eat and your circadian rhythm. more

Mar 3, 2016 1:55 PM Columns

For most, fitness since the "Arnold era" means a gym with cardio equipment, free weights, mirrors and machines, and people counting out reps and sets. That's fine. Some people prefer that. But because machines isolate particular muscle groups, they don't necessarily translate to real-world strength and fitness.

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, it’s Election Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 2, and I only got a couple, three minutes before I’m taking off Up North to Hayward, so I’ll make this snappy. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

If you're like me, you may have dismissed Kris Kristofferson as a 1970s sex symbol due to his appearance alongside Barbra Streisand in A Star Is Born. But like me, you may not have known that he wrote his major dissertation on William Blake.

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Fifteen years ago, local indie filmmakers were hard-pressed to find venues to screen their works that were both large enough to seat their family and friends and priced to accommodate their shoestring budgets. Ross Bigley, who, at the time, was working at the UWM Union Cinema, saw an opportunity to help.

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

For the most part, each Blonde Redhead album has been dreamier and less turbulent than the last—the New York group has reinvented itself several times over since its noisy 1995 debut—yet the group's latest album, Penny Sparkle, represents a significant shift.

Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee has been home to a number of trailblazing artists, but none of them walked the line between obscurity and worldwide acclaim that Amund Dietzel did. When he began tattooing in 1907 it was an art form that existed on the periphery of society.

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 8 Comments

Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling) to the esoteric.

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

On ThirdCoast Digest, DJ Hostettler posted an excellent remembrance piece today about the old Globe East, an anchor of the East Side music scene in the 1990s, before North Avenue was completely overrun by college bars. It's a must-read for any student of Milwaukee music history.

Sep 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

From the official site:On Bill Castro"Longtime Brewers coach Bill Castro happened to be at Miller Park, arranging for some items to be shipped home to the Dominican Republic, when he got the call he was waiting for. Brewers manager Ken Macha was on the line.

Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Milwaukee rappers and activist Viva Fidel has branched out into the world of cinema with his film Controlled Demo.

Oct 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The nation's largest one-day cycling event, the Miller Lite Ride for the Arts, celebrates its 28th year today as cyclists ride around downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan to raise money for the United Performing Arts Fund.

Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Buffalo News, Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

