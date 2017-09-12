RSS

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

icecreamdrinks.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Eat/Drink

fiveoclocksteak.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was recently named thenumber one steakhouse in Wisconsin by Tasting Table, a renowned culinarywebsite and newsletter. The ranking puts Five O’Clock in esteemed company withBrooklyn’s famous Peter Luger.. more

Feb 23, 2017 9:33 PM Around MKE

bookpreview_supperclubs.jpg.jpe

The photographs are enticing and the text draws the reader deeper into that “old school is new again” subculture of supper clubs. Writer-photographer Ron Faiola’s Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round is a follow up to his best-selling W... more

May 31, 2016 1:39 PM Books

5oclocksteakhouse5.jpg.jpe

On May 9, the Five O'Clock Steakhouse (2416 W. State St.) celebrated its 70th anniversary as a supper club with a reception for local celebrities and longtime patrons. A perennial winner in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest, the Five .. more

May 10, 2016 4:16 PM Around MKE

fiveoclock_steak.jpg.jpe

Noteworthy Milwaukee establishments founded in Milwaukee prior to 1980. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:16 AM City Guide

twim_xavierrudd.jpg.jpe

Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more

May 19, 2015 9:23 PM This Week in Milwaukee

aroundmilwaukee_breweriesbruisersandbenefits.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

Milwaukee’s reputation as an especially boozy city is hard earned. Remember that pridefully when you wake up disoriented and dehydrated. A handful of upcoming events mean to solidify this reputation.On Friday, May 8, the iconic Five O’Clock Stea.. more

May 7, 2015 3:55 PM Around MKE

fiveoclock_steak.jpg.jpe

Two Milwaukee steakhouses were named to OpenTable's Diners' Choice Top 100Steakhouses in America list this week: Five O'Clock Steakhouse and The CapitalGrille. To determine which restaurants made the list, OpenTable, a restaurantreservation web.. more

Nov 14, 2014 3:55 PM Around MKE

dinning_out.jpg.jpe

Coerper’s Five O’Clock Club was the local veteran of steakhouses, founded by the Coerper family in 1948. A few years ago, when ownership changed, the name simplified to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. But all else remains the more

Feb 18, 2013 5:27 PM Dining Preview

blogimage13512.jpe

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11597.jpe

Recording under the nom de plume Zola Jesus, Madison’s burgeoning goth icon Nika Roza Danilova has been on a tear over the last couple of years, recording a slew of albums, EPs, 7-inches and side projects, all of which have been eagerly hun... more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10935.jpe

Johnny Otis was among the top-selling R&B acts of the 1950s and the author of many hit songs, some of them, such as “Willie and the Hand Jive,” familiar to baby boomer audiences through cover versions in the ’60s and ’70s. A drumme more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES