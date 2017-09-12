Five O’Clock Steakhouse
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Five O’Clock Steakhouse Named Wisconsin’s Best by Tasting Table
Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was recently named thenumber one steakhouse in Wisconsin by Tasting Table, a renowned culinarywebsite and newsletter. The ranking puts Five O’Clock in esteemed company withBrooklyn’s famous Peter Luger.. more
Feb 23, 2017 9:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
‘Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round’
The photographs are enticing and the text draws the reader deeper into that “old school is new again” subculture of supper clubs. Writer-photographer Ron Faiola’s Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round is a follow up to his best-selling W... more
May 31, 2016 1:39 PM David Luhrssen Books
Party at the Five O'Clock Steakhouse
On May 9, the Five O'Clock Steakhouse (2416 W. State St.) celebrated its 70th anniversary as a supper club with a reception for local celebrities and longtime patrons. A perennial winner in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest, the Five .. more
May 10, 2016 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
City Guide 2016: The Old
Noteworthy Milwaukee establishments founded in Milwaukee prior to 1980. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
This Week in Milwaukee: May 21-27
Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more
May 19, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Breweries, Bruisers and Benefits Around Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s reputation as an especially boozy city is hard earned. Remember that pridefully when you wake up disoriented and dehydrated. A handful of upcoming events mean to solidify this reputation.On Friday, May 8, the iconic Five O’Clock Stea.. more
May 7, 2015 3:55 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee Steakhouses Get National Honors
Two Milwaukee steakhouses were named to OpenTable's Diners' Choice Top 100Steakhouses in America list this week: Five O'Clock Steakhouse and The CapitalGrille. To determine which restaurants made the list, OpenTable, a restaurantreservation web.. more
Nov 14, 2014 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Classic Supper Club Setting
Coerper’s Five O’Clock Club was the local veteran of steakhouses, founded by the Coerper family in 1948. A few years ago, when ownership changed, the name simplified to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. But all else remains the more
Feb 18, 2013 5:27 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Zola Jesus w/ Signaldrift and Faux Fir
Recording under the nom de plume Zola Jesus, Madison’s burgeoning goth icon Nika Roza Danilova has been on a tear over the last couple of years, recording a slew of albums, EPs, 7-inches and side projects, all of which have been eagerly hun... more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Midnight at the Barrelhouse’ With Johnny Otis
Johnny Otis was among the top-selling R&B acts of the 1950s and the author of many hit songs, some of them, such as “Willie and the Hand Jive,” familiar to baby boomer audiences through cover versions in the ’60s and ’70s. A drumme more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books