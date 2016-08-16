RSS

Fla

bookreview_ledzeppelin.jpg.jpe

Cole Porter’s best songs achieved a perfect marriage of words and music, combining lyrical wit and sympathy with sophisticated harmonies, melodies and rhythms. The essays collected in A Cole Porter Companion get beyond the songwriter’s admi... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:08 PM Books

blogimage6295.jpe

Jan 18, 2011 4:04 PM On Music

blogimage6295.jpe

The U.S. National NuclearSecurity Administration (NNSA) recently postponed its program to Animal Behaviour ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES