Flashback
5 Bad Remakes
It’s often been said distance makes the heart grow fonder. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the booming retro video game industry, with major players such as GameStop recently entering the resale market. Outrageous eBay prices are happily paid .. more
Sep 29, 2015 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Gatsby in 3D
The Great Gatsby is among the greatest of great American novels, but Hollywood has had a hard time transferring the story to the screen. The first try, a 1926 silent, is listed as lost. The 1949 Gatsby with Alan Ladd and Shelley more
May 7, 2013 8:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Curren$y w/ Shane Mane, The Martian and Tefman
Curren$y has an odd pedigree for a rapper currently enjoying acclaim in indie-rap circles. The New Orleans native did time on Master P’s No Limit Records when that label was well past its heyday, and then joined Lil Wayne’s Young Money more
Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee