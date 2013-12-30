RSS
Flat Tax
Scott Walker's Scariest Tax Plan Yet
If you thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker's destruction of bargaining rights for public employees was politically and economically devastating for Wisconsin, you ain't seen nothing yet more
Dec 30, 2013 6:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Yup, Walker Is Running for President
Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
News of the Weird
In July, motorist Charles Diez spotted abicyclist and 3-year-old boy (also on the bike in The ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!