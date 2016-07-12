RSS

flavorcycle.jpg.jpe

Peter DiAntoni founded his bicycle food delivery service, Flavor Cycle, in 2012 after reporting on a food delivery service in San Francisco that gave courier jobs to out-of-work bicyclists. His business in Milwaukee follows that model, prov... more

Jul 12, 2016 3:30 PM Off the Cuff

hsw_01_img_4258.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Peter DiAntoni

When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more

Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage19237.jpe

The U.S. Postal Service isn't the only operation that's been hit hard by digital delivery. For more than a century, bicycle messengers have rushed sensitive documents through downtowns all over the country, but they have seen business... more

Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10112.jpe

