Flavor Cycle
Local Delivery Service Has Faith in Small Businesses
Peter DiAntoni founded his bicycle food delivery service, Flavor Cycle, in 2012 after reporting on a food delivery service in San Francisco that gave courier jobs to out-of-work bicyclists. His business in Milwaukee follows that model, prov... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:30 PM Katherine Hauger Off the Cuff
Winter Be Damned, Flavor Cycle Keeps on Delivering
When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more
Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Flavor Cycle's Local Food Delivery
The U.S. Postal Service isn't the only operation that's been hit hard by digital delivery. For more than a century, bicycle messengers have rushed sensitive documents through downtowns all over the country, but they have seen business... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
New Day Care Background Check Law May Not Be Constitutional
Legislators and the state Department of Children and Families may have gotten positive headlines when creating a law that allows the state to permanently revoke child care provider licenses based on a wide range of offenses.But 2009 Wiscons... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments