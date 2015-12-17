RSS

Fleetwood Mac

Flush with the platinum success of Rumours (1977), Fleetwood Mac took a path slightly less obvious on their follow-up, Tusk (1979). more

Dec 17, 2015 1:23 PM Album Reviews

Photo Credit: Danielle Dahl

An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more

Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks played the BMO Harris Bradley Center just this summer as part of a co-headlining bill with Rod Stewart, but when she returns in February she'll have a lot more company. Fleetwood Mac will headline the Bradley Cent.. more

Oct 9, 2014 1:40 PM On Music

Along with fellow guitarist Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer was the creative mind behind Fleetwood Mac’s early incarnation as one of Britain’s best late-’60s blues-rock bands. After their third studio album, Spencer left to join a Christian com... more

Feb 5, 2014 12:44 AM Album Reviews

The platinum-selling Fleetwood Mac of the late ’70s had no relation to the ’60s band of the same name beyond the namesake rhythm section—drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. The CD reissue (with bonus tracks) of Fleetwood Mac’s 19... more

Sep 19, 2013 12:04 AM Album Reviews

When Stevie Nicks decided to record her first solo album in 10 years, she called her old pal, Eurythmics veteran Dave Stewart. Not only did he prove to be a particularly well-suited writing partner and producer, he shared a unique historica... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Where bands like the Rolling Stones can be counted on to keep touring until the Grim Reaper himself sucks every last ounce of life from their withered bodies, other classic-rock reunions aren’t nearly as certain. Fleetwood Mac, for instance... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

   When Lindsey Buckingham took the stage at the Pabst Theater on Saturday night Rumours ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Pigeonholed by his ties to iconic soft-rockers Fleetwood Mac, even though he contributed s Under The Skin ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

