Album Review: Fleetwood Mac's Tusk Deluxe Edition
Flush with the platinum success of Rumours (1977), Fleetwood Mac took a path slightly less obvious on their follow-up, Tusk (1979). more
Dec 17, 2015 1:23 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Fleetwood Mac @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more
Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 3 Comments
February 12-15
This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Fleetwood Mac Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center in February
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks played the BMO Harris Bradley Center just this summer as part of a co-headlining bill with Rod Stewart, but when she returns in February she'll have a lot more company. Fleetwood Mac will headline the Bradley Cent.. more
Oct 9, 2014 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jeremy Spencer: Bend in the Road (Propelz)
Along with fellow guitarist Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer was the creative mind behind Fleetwood Mac’s early incarnation as one of Britain’s best late-’60s blues-rock bands. After their third studio album, Spencer left to join a Christian com... more
Feb 5, 2014 12:44 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Fleetwood Mac | Then Play On (Reprise)
The platinum-selling Fleetwood Mac of the late ’70s had no relation to the ’60s band of the same name beyond the namesake rhythm section—drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. The CD reissue (with bonus tracks) of Fleetwood Mac’s 19... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:04 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stevie Nicks Breaks Her Songwriting Routine
When Stevie Nicks decided to record her first solo album in 10 years, she called her old pal, Eurythmics veteran Dave Stewart. Not only did he prove to be a particularly well-suited writing partner and producer, he shared a unique historica... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
High Scores for UWM Film Students
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Stupid Pirates
Where bands like the Rolling Stones can be counted on to keep touring until the Grim Reaper himself sucks every last ounce of life from their withered bodies, other classic-rock reunions aren’t nearly as certain. Fleetwood Mac, for instance... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 4 - June 10
Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lindsey Buckingham @ Pabst Theater
When Lindsey Buckingham took the stage at the Pabst Theater on Saturday night Rumours ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews
Lindsey Buckingham
Pigeonholed by his ties to iconic soft-rockers Fleetwood Mac, even though he contributed s Under The Skin ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments