Flight Box
Spooky Drama on the Reservation
Like many B movies, Older than America is interesting for exploring paths well beyond the boundaries of Hollywood. Director Georgina Lightnings story, hovering between the supernatural and the political, unfolds on an Indian reservation in a r.. more
Oct 28, 2010 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Packers using advanced technology at Lambeau
This is an article from Packers.com that gives an in-depth look at a cutting edge treatment the Packers are using to keep the natural grass on the field growing in the winter months.The so-called "growing lights" feed the grass and promote growth. more
Oct 20, 2010 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Flight Box
Present Music’s latest program revives Kamran Ince’s Flight Box, a piece commissioned for the opening of Santiago Calatrava’s art museum expansion that plays on the aeronautical quality of the architect’s winged design. The bill wi more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 26 - Apr. 1
Thursday, March 26 Brian Regan @ The Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m. Fora comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is lik,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee