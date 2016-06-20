Flight Of The Conchords
Flight of the Conchords @ The Riverside Theater
Flight of the Conchords' return to Milwaukee was more than just an exercise in nostalgia. more
Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
The Best Of All Possible Goats & Monkeys
The ReadingThe usual type of crowd had shown-up for the latest Goats & Monkeys reading, It was a mix of different people in the local theatre business. The energy was a bit muted. It was a Monday night reading. A talented group of actors stood .. more
Feb 8, 2011 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Flight of the Conchords w/ Eugene Mirman @ The Riverside Theater
Flight of the Conchords took to the stage in homemade robot costumes, grinding to the Daft Funk electro-house of “Too Many Dicks on the Dancefloor,” but within a song the New Zealand comedy duo had taken their rightful stool perches, hav... more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Comedy 1 Comments
April 30 - May 6
Thursday, April 30 Guster @ Marquette University, 7:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Flight of the Conchords Return to Riverside
I could blame them for not wanting to return, given the cretinous audience at their show here last spring, but the HBO comedy duo Flight of the Conchords are returning on May 2 for two shows at the Riverside, at 7 and 10 p.m. That should give Milw.. more
Jan 30, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Why is Eugene Mirman Plugging Lake FM?
When 94.5 changed to Lake FM, a redundant, kitchen-sink format that litters Milwaukee's airwaves with additional classic rock, it felt like a big F-you to the city, so it's fitting, then, that the station's commercials literally flip Milwaukee the.. more
Jan 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Don’t Mess with His Hair (You Don't Mess With the Zohan)
When a trained-to-kill Israeli commando switchesprofessions and becomes a You Don’t Mess With the ,Film more
Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
Abundance and Appreciation
On Thursday May 15, the Express Yourself Milwaukee Show "Celebrate" was indeed a celebration of a year of hard work and collaboration. Over 400 audience members came to support our kids and receive the gift of their talents. It was a day ... more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Heidi Mueller-Smith This Week in Milwaukee
Flight of the Conchords @ The Riverside Theater
Agood joke takes time to set up. Comedians can’t just rush the punch line; theyhave to finesse it, tease it. For Flight of the Conchords, the ,Concert Reviews more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Flight of the Conchords
Jermaine Clement and Bret McKenzie’s job just got a whole lot harder. Until recently, the two were virtual unknowns depicting an unsuccessful band in HBO’s hilarious comedy series “Flight,Today in Milwaukee more
May 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
A Few Words on This Week's Odd Billboard Albums Chart
This week’s odd Billboard album chart deserves a quick glance: 1. E=MC2, Mariah Carey 2. Spirit, Leona Lewis 3. Flight of the Conchords, Flight of the Conchords 4. Bittersweet World, Ashlee Simpson 5. When Life Gives You Lemons... more
May 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
County Ponders How to Increase Minority Participation on Juries
State Attorney General J.B. VanHollen put the kibosh on a plan to ask more minority resid What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments