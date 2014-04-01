Flogging Molly
Play It Again, Hollywood
DuringHollywood’s golden age, movie music wasn’t culled from a stock sonic library(cue that tinkling piano for pensive mood) or stitched together from old pophits (publishing rights owned by the studio?). Even many modestly.. more
Apr 1, 2014 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wes Anderson's Visual Fairy Tale
"There wastheatre (Griffith), poetry (Murnau), painting (Rossellini), dance (Eisenstein),music (Renoir). Henceforward there is cinema. And the cinema is NicholasRay."Had he waited afew decades to deliver this pronunciamento, Jean-Luc Go.. more
Mar 30, 2014 9:28 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Flogging Molly
The once-radical marriage of Celtic music and punk no longer seems so radical these days, as the Pogues-inspired punk bands that emerged in the '90s have shown some unlikely traditionalist tendencies. Even Los Angeles' Flogging... more
Aug 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Flogging Molly
The once radical marriage of Celtic music and punk no longer seems so radical these days, as The Pogues-inspired punk bands that emerged in the ’90s have shown some unlikely traditionalist tendencies. Even Los Angeles’ Flogging Molly, one more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
The Black Eyed Peas began innocuously in the late ’90s as a trio of breakdancers turned rappers to preach a message of positivity. That was, of course, before the 2003 addition of Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson, a former child star with a color more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee