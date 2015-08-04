Flooding
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Watch Footage of Lil Wayne Performing at the Onyx Nightclub on Monday Night
Jun 23, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Learning From a Thousand-Year Flood
Two months before my Colorado community was overwhelmed this week by epic rains, our state's chief oil and gas regulator, Matt Lepore, berated citizens concerned about the ecological impact of hydraulic fracturing and unbridled drilling. Du... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:47 AM David Sirota News Features
New Berlin Neighbors Sue to Stop Walmart Supercenter
The grassroots group Neighbors First New Berlin filed suit against the City of New Berlin and Walmart to halt a proposed 24-7 superstore to be located at the corner of more
Jun 25, 2013 11:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Green Infrastructure Boosts Property Values
Preliminary results conducted by a UW-Milwaukee researcher show that “green infrastructure” has boosted property values in Milwaukee.According to researcher Kate Madison more
Apr 30, 2013 10:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Myths and Facts About the July Flood
We’re still feeling the effects of the intense storm of July 22-23, when many neighborhoods and homes were flooded by up to 9 inches of rain in a very short span of time.Since the storm, many myths have circulated about what happened, what ... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 10 Comments
After the Deluge
After people’s lives—and their basements—have been deluged with floodwaters, nothing makes them madder than not having someone to be mad at.Kris Kristofferson wrote: “Everybody’s gotta have somebody to look down on … more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Wacky weather
I often cringe when people say that the weather is “wacky” or “unnaturally wild.” I’ve heard that quite a bit this year; and, I suppose, for understandable reasons. To me, “typical” weather is simply just the average of all the “wacky” weather t.. more
Jul 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Last night with the Chongs
Outside of the occasional shared television appearance and odd voiceover work roles, Tomm Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee