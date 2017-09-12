RSS

Florence Foster Jenkins

Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Theater

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

FlorenceFoster Jenkins was a society hostess in 1940s Manhattan, a remnant from an erawhen the Astors and the Vanderbilts rode in carriages along Park Avenue. Shewas a patron, make that a matron, of the arts—a heavily bejewele.. more

Aug 12, 2016 12:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

Meryl Streep stars in the title role of an heiress and amateur opera soprano in Florence Foster Jenkins. She marries a former Shakespearean actor (Hugh Grant), who tries to manage her self-financed opera career. The problem is that Jenkins ... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:19 PM Film Clips

