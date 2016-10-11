Flower Kings
Karmakanic: DOT (InsideOut Music)
The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Flower Kings
After a five-year hiatus during which members of The Flower Kings pursued outside projects, the Swedish proggers return with the long-awaited Banks of Eden. A beautiful-sounding album with all of the band's signatures—symphonic flourishes, ... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Flower Kings
Though The Flower Kings have at times been labeled prog-rock’s great white hope, and The Sum of No Evil ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Prog’s Prolific Flower Kings
Almost seven years ago to the date, on Sept. 14, 2001, The Flower Kings, now The Rainmaker ,Music Feature more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Music Feature