Feb 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Two Milwaukee punk bands teamed up for an economical 7-inch and equally economical release show. more

Nov 24, 2014 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Playwright Fly Steffens’ work acted as a theatrical suture between summer and autumn this month. Her shorts program Love Is A Horse With A Broken Leg Trying To Stand While 45,000 People Watch asserted itself on the back patio of the East Si... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:44 PM Theater

Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more

Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Visual Arts

  I see over 100 shows per year. They all tend to blend together. So whenever there's something that looks and feels significantly different from the rest of it, I tend to be really happy with it just because it's something different. And so Fl.. more

Sep 8, 2012 10:36 AM Theater

 The theatre season picks up its rhythm this week with three significant openings in Milwaukee.   The first of the shows opens tonight at the Cream City Collectives on 732 East Clarke Street. World's Stage Theatre presents Fly Steffens' stagi.. more

Sep 6, 2012 12:33 PM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  It was one of my favorite documentaries and I can't remember what it was called. And I can't seem to find mention of it anywhere online. It was a cheap '80s video documentary that followed around Corrosion of Conformity (I'm fairly certain it.. more

Jun 14, 2012 3:50 AM Theater

Sandra Strawn decorates the set in birch trees larger than loneliness. This is where UWM is staging Director Rebecca Holderness' Three Sisters. Strawn's set draws on the depth of UWM's main stage to bring a feel of immensity to the production.  .. more

May 4, 2012 7:48 PM Theater

I find Charles Bukowski’s work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it’s tough to say. Not that I don’t understand w.. more

Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Theater

Having been born and raised in Florence, Italy, it seems abnormal to me not to follow football, or what is commonly called “soccer” in the United States. Football is so saturated in Italian culture that I didn’t realize just how much it more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

A band that would probably be pretty happy in world where all music began with The Byrds and ended with Big Star, the Madison/Milwaukee group Midwest Beat plays perky rock and roll ’n’ garage-pop with enough jangle to please the biggest C86... more

Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Outside of Berlin,German revolutionary and patriot Friedrich Ludwig Jahn founded an organ Turnverein ,Milwaukee Color more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Bunk Bed Brothers continues through Nov. 15 at the Marcus Center. Bunk Bed Brothers ,Theater more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 4 Comments

A theme perhaps unintended is how much humanknowledge is speculative and disputed. The ar Time ,Books more

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more

Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

