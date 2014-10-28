The Flying Dutchman
Florentine Opera hits the High Notes
In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more
Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Florentine Opera’s ‘Flying Dutchman’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more
Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
MSO Catches the Spirit
Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Rick Walters Classical Music