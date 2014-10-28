RSS

The Flying Dutchman

classicalreview_florentine_b_photobykathywittman.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathy Wittman

In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more

Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Classical Music

a+egateway_flyingdutchman.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more

Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM A&E Feature

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES