RSS

Flying Lotus

localmusic.jpg.jpe

On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more

Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Local Music 2 Comments

_dsc9522.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

It’s rather hard to define the music of Flying Lotus in terms of genre. There are basically two reasons for that. The first, and most broad, is that while there’s no shortage of practitioners o,Concert Reviews more

May 20, 2013 9:30 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19029.jpe

In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES