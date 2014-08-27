Flying Lotus
Three. Stacks. Eliot Find Shared Ground Between Jazz and Hip-Hop
On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more
Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music 2 Comments
Flying Lotus w/ Thundercat and Teebs @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It’s rather hard to define the music of Flying Lotus in terms of genre. There are basically two reasons for that. The first, and most broad, is that while there’s no shortage of practitioners o,Concert Reviews more
May 20, 2013 9:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Lorn Makes His Ninja Tune Debut
In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music