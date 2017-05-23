Fond Du Lac
Day Tripping this Summer
Day trippers have no excuse to be bored as the weather warms: Within two hours of Milwaukee are several good reasons to hit the road for a quick rendezvous that won’t flatten the wallet. more
May 23, 2017 1:45 PM Mary Bergin Summer Guide
Township Slow It Down on ‘Impact Bliss’
Like some of the albums it most recalls—Codeine’s Frigid Stars, Galaxie 500’s On Fire—Township’s debut LP has a way of making time stand still. more
May 2, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Believing 24/7 Wall St.’s Drinking Study in 12 Steps
In a list of the drunkest citiesin America, Wisconsin had seven in the top ten and five more in the top 20. Imean, we really kicked some serious ass… Maybe a little too much ass. Somemight say excessive use of alcohol is a bad thing. T.. more
H2Bro Part III: Bridge over Troubled Water
H₂Bro Part II: Who’ll Stop the Rain?
H2Bro Part I: River of Dreams
I clap my hands as H2Bro takes the stage, but in an instant myapplause is drowned out by the hollers and shrieks of the fans of “Wisconsin’smost hydrated cover band.” Brothers Willy and Billy McHydro pose withcharismatic smirks behin.. more
Encourage Good Students, Don’t Censor Them
Because the loudest critics of education don’t really like either teachers or kids very much, those two groups usually receive the most condemnation for the failings of our more
Apr 2, 2014 4:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Stream the Debut EP From Fond Du Lac's Township, "Worn"
You’ll find a lot of genre tags on Worn , the debut EP from the Fond du Lac band Township: alternative, indie, rock, pop punk, grunge, etc. And none of them are inaccurate, per se, but all of them bury the lede, because make no bones about it, thi.. more
Jan 3, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Heroes of the Week: Project Blake Volunteers
Beata Lieders saw a lack of art programming in Fond du Lac County for teens, specifically at-risk teens, and in 2011 she decided to create an Open Art Studio program where kids could come more
Dec 5, 2013 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
A Little Rome in New Berlin
About an hour north of Milwaukee a couple set up shop on an unassuming side street off the city's main drag to share the husband's legacy of hearty Italian recipes. Their restaurant, Bellafini’s Trattoria, was a highlight more
Dec 30, 2012 8:24 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Elvis Costello
Although Elvis Costello long ago lost his knack for knocking listeners off their feet, his lyrical skill has never diminished and the scope of his stylistic ambition has only grown. Some of the best moments on his new album come courtesy of... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Willie Nelson
At 77, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last half decade or so, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae album; a tribute album to legendary songwriter Cind... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill
A clear conscience has a powerful effect on the palate. Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill makes big, juicy burgers with beef from the Tallgrass Beef Co. Unlike cattle raised on a traditional feedlot, where they’re kept in pens and fed grain, Tallg... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010 1 Comments
Republican Steven Duckhorn Takes on Sheriff David Clarke
Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke barely made it through the Democratic primary in September and now faces the Republican candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff, Steven Duckhorn, on the Nov. 2 ballot. Duckhorn is a 16-year... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Seafarer
The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Discrimination, Methinks
Recent research in the B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis and Policy mayshed light on why B.E. ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE 2 Comments
AFL-CIO's Ana Avendano: Labor and Immigrants Unite
I had the good fortune to speak with the AFL-CIO’s Ana Avendano before she spoke at Voces de la Frontera’s “Reaching for the American Dream” gala last night. Avendano is the assistant to the AFL-CIO’s president on immigration and community a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose