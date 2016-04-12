RSS

Fondy Farmers' Market

eatdrink_goe_karenlong.jpg.jpe

Inspired by a recurring dream that she was running through a bountiful garden, surrounded by fruits and vegetables, Karen Long founded Garden of Eden Kingdom Living, a business offering handmade juices, along with all-natural dressings, coo... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:46 PM Eat/Drink

img_7863b.jpg.jpe

Since 2006, In-Site has organized and curated temporary public art projects. This spring marks a major step for the organization: a 20-block project featuring nine lead artists, eight installations, dozens of volunteers more

Jun 27, 2013 5:39 PM Visual Arts

fondy.jpg.jpe

Attracting an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 visitors each week and selling approximately $600,000 worth of locally grown produce every season, Fondy Food Center’s Fondy Farmers Market (2200 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) continues more

Jun 17, 2013 6:12 PM Dining Preview

blogimage2381.jpe

Nice to see that Notorious is opening up the predictable wounds. No, not east/west tensions, but rather the long-simmering cat fight between Biggie's wife, Faith Evans, and his protégé/mistress, Lil' Kim. Kim is ticked because the actress who.. more

Jan 13, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2912.jpe

Thedoors may be closed for the season, but the ovens at Amaranth Bakery& Cafe certainly won’t be growing cold this summer. OwnersStephanie Shipley and David Boucher are selling a large selection oftheir baked goods at two local farmers’ markets: ... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2381.jpe

Summer in Wisconsin announces itself with warmer weather, longer days and the return of farmers’ markets. Shorts and sandals are pulled out of winter storage so that customers can stroll, pale legs and all, through outdoor aisles of fresh and loc... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES