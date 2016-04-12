Fondy Farmers' Market
Garden of Eden Kingdom Living
Inspired by a recurring dream that she was running through a bountiful garden, surrounded by fruits and vegetables, Karen Long founded Garden of Eden Kingdom Living, a business offering handmade juices, along with all-natural dressings, coo... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:46 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Art on the Streets of Milwaukee
Since 2006, In-Site has organized and curated temporary public art projects. This spring marks a major step for the organization: a 20-block project featuring nine lead artists, eight installations, dozens of volunteers more
Jun 27, 2013 5:39 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Fondy Farmers Market
Attracting an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 visitors each week and selling approximately $600,000 worth of locally grown produce every season, Fondy Food Center’s Fondy Farmers Market (2200 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) continues more
Jun 17, 2013 6:12 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
The Requisite 'Notorious' Controversy
Nice to see that Notorious is opening up the predictable wounds. No, not east/west tensions, but rather the long-simmering cat fight between Biggie's wife, Faith Evans, and his protégé/mistress, Lil' Kim. Kim is ticked because the actress who.. more
Jan 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Made From Scratch
Thedoors may be closed for the season, but the ovens at Amaranth Bakery& Cafe certainly won’t be growing cold this summer. OwnersStephanie Shipley and David Boucher are selling a large selection oftheir baked goods at two local farmers’ markets: ... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Neighborhood Nutrition
Summer in Wisconsin announces itself with warmer weather, longer days and the return of farmers’ markets. Shorts and sandals are pulled out of winter storage so that customers can stroll, pale legs and all, through outdoor aisles of fresh and loc... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview