Fonz
Greaser Redux: The 1970s Revival of the “Greaser
Outside a doorway at Hamilton High School on Milwaukee’ssouthwest side, a clutch of about ten teen boys crowded the stoop. They dressedin leather coats, tight blue jeans, and wore generous amounts of grease intheir hair. A leader among the boys.. more
Dec 28, 2016 7:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Have a Good Hair Day
Nothing can shoot down a bad hair day like a salon session with Scott Yance, hair stylist and agent of organic follicle sculpting. The 12-year creative director and recently made partner of the local Erik of Norway salon brand has been coll... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff
Truman Lowe's Thunder @ MWA
Complexly understated: This describes artist Truman Lowe's sensitive personality and three-dimensional sculptures. The University of Wisconsin-Madison professor spent a few moments discussing his art at his solo exhibition, which recently opened a.. more
Apr 4, 2010 12:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
BREAKING: Open Book Co-op in Shorewood to Close
Mar 19, 2010 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Happy Days: The Musical
Sitcom pioneer Garry Marshall returned to his best-loved characters to write an original s Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Happy Days: The Musical
Sitcom pioneer Garry Marshall returned to his best-loved characters to write an original s Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Happy Days: The Musical
“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Happy Days: The Musical
“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
One day to go
My guess: Obama will win big in Vermont; squeak out a 5 pointwin in Rhode Island; take the Texas caucus vote by 10 points; win theTexas primary vote by a narrow margin while Hillary Clinton will takeOhio 49-48 and will announce it is "on to Pen.. more
Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Fonz Will Be Bronzed
Actor Henry Winkler, who will forever be known as What’s your take? ,Expresso more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso