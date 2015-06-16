Fonzie
The Safe House Now Under New Ownership
The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
One day to go
My guess: Obama will win big in Vermont; squeak out a 5 pointwin in Rhode Island; take the Texas caucus vote by 10 points; win theTexas primary vote by a narrow margin while Hillary Clinton will takeOhio 49-48 and will announce it is "on to Pen.. more
Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Fonz Will Be Bronzed
Actor Henry Winkler, who will forever be known as What’s your take? ,Expresso more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso