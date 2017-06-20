RSS

The Foo Fighters

lifeofagony.jpg.jpe

Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

chevy.jpg.jpe

A crowd packed the Riverside Theater hoping to see Dave Grohl. They got a cover of "My Sharona." more

Jun 10, 2017 5:37 PM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

naked_raygun.jpg.jpe

Reunited Chicago punk legends Naked Raygun will perform their first Milwaukee show in more than 25 years. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:06 PM Music Feature

butch-vig-yellow-phone.jpg.jpe

“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more

Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

sylvanesso.jpg.jpe

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more

Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19138.jpe

“It's gonna be a long, fuckin' sweaty night,” said a jubilant Dave Grohl, a few songs into Foo Fighters' long-anticipated return to Milwaukee. &quot;We're gonna have to play double fuckin' XL.&quot;<o:p> more

Jun 29, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19123.jpe

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage8266.jpe

Summerfest this morning announced its final 2012 Marcus Amphitheater headliner: Foo Fighters, who will play the stage on Thursday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. with supporting acts that have yet to be announced. Dave Grohl\'s group has been touring aggres.. more

May 18, 2012 1:30 PM On Music

blogimage6761.jpe

Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. .. more

Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM On Music

blogimage10642.jpe

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8266.jpe

Heddy Honigmann paints a lively and endearing—but also somber—portrait of life in her native country Peru with her latest documentary, Oblivion. Honigmann profiles the average citizens of Lima, who are trying to make a living and enjoy ,Tod... more

Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6761.jpe

Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For anyone interested in being an indie filmmaker, or in how indie filmmaking works, The Reel Truth (published by Faber & Faber) is worth a look. Written by Reed Martin, who taught business courses at Columbia and NYU, The Reel Truth is both .. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1658.jpe

I’m in the early stages of organizing my best of 2008 list, and I’m struck by what a stellar year it’s been for just about every genre of music: indie-rock, soul, electronica, rap, Top 40, etc. I’m equally struck, though, by what a crappy year it’.. more

Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3430.jpe

Saturday, Aug. 30 Red Knife Lottery ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1658.jpe

The Off The Wall Theatre continues its season with a stage adaptation of the Agatha Chris Death on the Nile ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage75.jpe

The Grammy Nominations, in brief: • Amy Winehouse earns six nominations, and dominates the major categories • Kanye West gets the most nods, eight • Despite a cold critical reception for their newest, The Foo Fighters score an impressive.. more

Dec 6, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

I­'m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world,ain'a? So listen, sorr The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,Art for Art's Sake more

Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments

blogimage170.jpe

Unplugged In New York, RevisitedWhat the DVD outtakes tell us about NirvanaThis summer, I wrote a blog post begging for a deluxe edition of Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York, and my wish came true (mostly). Last week, Geffen finally released .. more

Nov 29, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage75.jpe

UWM Union Theatre, 7:30 p.m. A vivid and often uncomfortable account o How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES