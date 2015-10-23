Food Fight
Where to Party This Halloween
Photo Credit: City of Milwaukee, Flickr CCHalloween falls on a Saturday this year and it's the end ofDaylight Savings Time, so you get lots of time for revelry. Some MKE arearestaurants are getting in on the fun with Halloween parties, specials .. more
Oct 23, 2015 2:36 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Dusty Medical Records Reveals the Lineup for its Four-Day, Five-Venue Anniversary Festival
For the last decade, Dusty Medical Records has been one of Milwaukee's most consistent record labels, issuing dozens of killer releases from some of the city's best punk, garage-rock and guitar-pop bands, and some gems from outside the city, too. .. more
Jul 23, 2015 3:37 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers spend the afternoon with their rivals, taking on the Chicago Cubs at a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Food Fight
Growing food in the back yard was once viewed as an act of recreation, but in the context of the 2008 film Food Fight , it’s a display of social activism. Christopher Taylor’s documentary charts how American agriculture policy shifted more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee