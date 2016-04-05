Food Pantry
Faith Santa Fe Lutheran Church’s Weekly Food Program
“My concern is the need is greater and we have to be able to support one another, not necessarily by giving or donating food, but just by coming humanly together,” says Rev. Richard F. Suero of Faith Santa Fe Lutheran Church in the Layto... more
Apr 5, 2016 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Tosa Cares Volunteers
Tosa Cares is a food and clothing pantry in Wauwatosa that serves families in need while also striving to create a sense of community. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walking For AIDS Patients
Recent medical breakthroughs have increased the life expectancy and quality of life for patients with HIV and AIDS, but the epidemic is far from over. New HIV infections in Wisconsin are up 19% this year, and those patients... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Will Chris Abele Fire Patrick Farley?
We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Charlene Hardin's Still Running
Longtime Milwaukee Public Schools Board Director Charlene Hardin has had her troubles lately—she’s become a target for conservatives and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for allegedly spotty attendance at a school safety conference in Philadelphia, .. more
Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Relief
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “We have built over 800 schools, nearly 5,000 water,None more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments