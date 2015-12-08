RSS

Food Stamps

newsfoodshare.jpg.jpe

State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more

Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM News Features 9 Comments

o-governor-scott-walker-facebook.jpg.jpe

Presidential wannabe Scott Walker vetoed 104 items of the Republican-backed state budget over the weekend, including making a tweak to his controversial proposal to drug test some individuals before they’re able to receive food assistance. ... more

Jul 14, 2015 10:52 PM Expresso 2 Comments

news_takingliberties.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Republicans are carefully drafting a law to force the poor to eat better than they would if they lived in a free country. They’re conflicted, however, because Republicans also don’t want the poor eating quite as well as their own ... more

May 5, 2015 9:44 PM Taking Liberties 31 Comments

takinglib_food.jpg.jpe

The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as FoodShare in Wisconsin, has successfully fed millions who would have gone without and boosted the nation’s economy when it was needed most. That was before Republicans l... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:30 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

For progressives in Wisconsin, the saddest finding in the latest Marquette University pre-election poll wasn’t that Republican Gov. Scott Walker had a very slight lead in what is still a toss-up race more

Oct 8, 2014 12:58 AM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

1470242_10152001178008898_1607882627_n.jpg.jpe

Ever wonder why big corporations and the super-rich invest large sums of money in high-priced lobbyists and an army of accountants? And yes the correct term is “invest” because they see a more

Apr 22, 2014 10:33 PM Expresso

pope.jpg.jpe

Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He’s faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession more

Dec 18, 2013 1:55 AM News Features

media_3e769fb48d5d494b90bffb0195240ac4_t607.jpg.jpe

When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more

Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM News Features

church.jpg.jpe

In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more

Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Taking Liberties

002.jpg.jpe

The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more

May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Taking Liberties

627.jpg.jpe

I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more

Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Taking Liberties

paul-ryan-profile.jpg-1280x960.jpg.jpe

Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more

Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM News Features

food stamps.jpg.jpe

The difference between a natural disaster and a disaster caused by politicians is that the latter will almost always hit the poor and the obscure most heavily, while a hurricane or a flood will at least sometimes spread the suffering more

Mar 10, 2013 9:07 PM News Features

film.jpg.jpe

Most middle-class Americans grew up thinking that hunger happens elsewhere, in India or Ethiopia or some other famished land on the far side of the world. But hunger, which had been driven to the margins of American life after more

Feb 25, 2013 4:30 PM Film Reviews

rep.-paul-ryan-460x307.jpg.jpe

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan got busted last week when he and his family spent a few moments in an empty soup kitchen washing clean pots and pans for a staged photo-op in Ohio—according to reports... more

Oct 24, 2012 5:05 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES