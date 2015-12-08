Food Stamps
Walker’s Work-for-Food Program Is Struggling
State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more
Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Scott Walker, Uncompassionate Conservative, Kicks People While They’re Down
Presidential wannabe Scott Walker vetoed 104 items of the Republican-backed state budget over the weekend, including making a tweak to his controversial proposal to drug test some individuals before they’re able to receive food assistance. ... more
Jul 14, 2015 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
The Republicans’ Food Problem
Wisconsin Republicans are carefully drafting a law to force the poor to eat better than they would if they lived in a free country. They’re conflicted, however, because Republicans also don’t want the poor eating quite as well as their own ... more
May 5, 2015 9:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 31 Comments
The War on Eating
The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as FoodShare in Wisconsin, has successfully fed millions who would have gone without and boosted the nation’s economy when it was needed most. That was before Republicans l... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:30 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Walker Drug-Testing Proposal Relies on Racist Stereotypes
For progressives in Wisconsin, the saddest finding in the latest Marquette University pre-election poll wasn’t that Republican Gov. Scott Walker had a very slight lead in what is still a toss-up race more
Oct 8, 2014 12:58 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Issue of the Week: One Reason You Pay Higher Taxes that Conservative Politicians Won’t Discuss
Ever wonder why big corporations and the super-rich invest large sums of money in high-priced lobbyists and an army of accountants? And yes the correct term is “invest” because they see a more
Apr 22, 2014 10:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Pope Francis Understands Economics Better than Most Politicians
Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He’s faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession more
Dec 18, 2013 1:55 AM Heidi Moore News Features
Are Politicians who Cut Food Stamps and Deny Health Access Truly ‘Pro-Life’?
When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more
Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM Joe Conason News Features
Shattering an Unholy Alliance
In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more
Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Junk Food Lawmakers
The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more
May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Over the Racist Line
I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more
Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Ryan's Blurred Vision: What the 'New' Republican Budget Reveals (and Conceals)
Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more
Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Eventually Sequester Will Cause Real Pain—And Among the First to Suffer Will Be Hungry Children
The difference between a natural disaster and a disaster caused by politicians is that the latter will almost always hit the poor and the obscure most heavily, while a hurricane or a flood will at least sometimes spread the suffering more
Mar 10, 2013 9:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
A Place at the Table
Most middle-class Americans grew up thinking that hunger happens elsewhere, in India or Ethiopia or some other famished land on the far side of the world. But hunger, which had been driven to the margins of American life after more
Feb 25, 2013 4:30 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan got busted last week when he and his family spent a few moments in an empty soup kitchen washing clean pots and pans for a staged photo-op in Ohio—according to reports... more
Oct 24, 2012 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features