Foodshare
'Heal the Hood' One Community at a Time
Heal the Hood MKE is a series of neighborhood events launched back 2012 by founder-lead organizer Ajamou Butler to provide support for kids and families; their next block parties take place July 29 and Aug. 25-26. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:25 PM Teran Powell News Features 2 Comments
The War on Eating
The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as FoodShare in Wisconsin, has successfully fed millions who would have gone without and boosted the nation’s economy when it was needed most. That was before Republicans l... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:30 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Pope Francis, living wage, minimum wage, David Bowen, Milwaukee County, Center on Wisconsin Strategy, COWS, UW-Milwaukee, fast food, service industry, health care, income inequality, Medicaid, BadgerCare, FoodShare, Earned Income Tax Credit... more
Dec 20, 2013 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Low Wages in Fast Food Cost Taxpayers $166 Million in Wisconsin
More than half of all front-line fast food workers earn so little that they are enrolled in one or more public assistance programs such as Medicaid, food assistance or the more
Oct 23, 2013 1:38 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Junk Food Lawmakers
The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more
May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Crimes Against the Hungry
Absolutely no one in the state should be surprised that Republican Gov. Scott Walker's mismanagement of Wisconsin's FoodShare program is bringing threats that the state could lose more than $20 million in federal funds. more
May 3, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments