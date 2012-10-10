RSS

Fools For Tragedy

Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar... more

Oct 10, 2012 3:19 PM Theater

 Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more

Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Theater

  After great adventure, the hero leaves his wife for the daughter of a king. I don't care what the extenuating circumstances were, it was an epically heartless move . . . a move immortalized in Euripides' Medea. The play gets a modern staging .. more

Aug 10, 2012 11:02 AM Theater

IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season,  continues through May as regular se.. more

Aug 2, 2012 11:47 AM Theater

IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd shows per year, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season,  continues through May as regu.. more

Aug 1, 2012 11:51 AM Theater

  Honestly, ancient Greek myth never really appealed to me as a kid. I was a lot more interested in Nordic legend . . . which probably had a lot more to do with the mid-'80's work of artist/writer Walt Simonson than anything else . . . but then.. more

May 31, 2012 3:37 PM Theater

Fools for Tragedy's current staging of Jordan Gwiazdowski's Waiting, a deconstruction of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, plays like an existential funhouse, with metaphorical mirrors strewn everywhere in a story that is both emotionally more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

99% of life is the fine printall those little details. (This past evening, I was waiting fro my wife to get back from acupuncture and my baby daughter had scraped her chin--she caused herself real pain for one of the first times ever. She cried .. more

Feb 11, 2012 4:21 AM Theater

Fools For Tragedy takes the stage of the Alchemist Theatre again next month as it presents Jordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting. Conceptually, it’s a rather clever mutation of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot. A group of five actors play various roles.. more

Jan 18, 2012 9:13 PM Theater

Fools For Tragedy held a reading to benefit the Hunger Task Force last night. I was expecting a good timeit was a talented cast involved in the reading. I wasn’t expecting to fully reappraise my overall impressions of Fat Pig.Neil LaBute is one.. more

Nov 18, 2011 4:57 PM Theater

Theatre is so ephemeral. It’s often quite difficult to tell if a performance actually having some kind of tangible effect on things rather than simply existing onstage for a span of time. It’s nice to see the occasional show that looks to do som.. more

Nov 10, 2011 2:07 PM Theater

  Fools For Tragedy recently released details on its upcoming February showJordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting . . . which also bears the name The Intrepid Two in a promo pic on the company’s website.Staged at the Alchemist Theatre, the show is set i.. more

Sep 23, 2011 1:29 PM Theater

In the days since it closed its one-weekend-only production of In My Mind's Eye, there's been some activity on the group'Â™s website.Pear Photography has posted some absolutely beautiful studio shots of many of the characters. A studio that has .. more

Sep 4, 2011 2:47 AM Theater

Talented actress Stephanie Staszak opened the first door into the theatre. Equally talented stage actress Shannon Tyburski opened the second door. With this kind of talent opening the doors, it’s really no surprise that In My Mind’s Eye has a gre.. more

Aug 26, 2011 1:26 PM Theater

Countless actors have traversed the dark, twisted corridors of Shakespeare's Hamlet over the years. But time has largely rendered what was once a deep, vibrant drama into a museum artifact. In the four centuries since the play was written, ... more

Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

A local theatre critic once suggested that Shakespeare should only really be done by trained professionals. Right. The thing is . . . there'Â™s a kind of universal vitality to Shakespeare that almost begs for contemporary mutation. I want to see.. more

Apr 27, 2011 11:36 AM Theater

Thao Nguygen’s rich, bluesy voice, which recalls the slow-burn of Chan Marshall and the ebullience bark of Karen O, gives her chamber-folk tunes a gravity she may or may not intend, but along with the lively arrangements of her band, The Ge... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

But theteachers, both the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA) and the Create 20 Opportunity Centers at strugglingschools. ,News more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM News

Here are some impressive stats: According to the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, ourst Plan for nextyear’s second annual Wisconsin Original CheeseFestival by visiting ww ,Eat/Drink more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Like their former literate counterparts, Neutral Milk Hotelor Clem Snide, weaving in humo ColonialDrones ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

