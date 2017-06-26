Footlights Performing Arts Award
Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee
The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo.. more
Jun 26, 2017 6:27 PM John Schneider Around MKE
Footlights Performing Arts Awards Announces Separate Categories for Professional and Non-Professional Arts Groups
The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more
Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Magnolias w/ Ian Olvera & The Sleepwalkers and Tim Schweiger and The Middlemen
Flat vocals and droning guitars lend to The Magnolias’ brat-punk charms, similar to those of vintage Buzzcocks and pre-Dookie Green Day. Spawned from the Twin Cities’ fertile ’80s music scene, The Magnolias never found the same success o more
Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blue Valentine
Blue Valentine garnered loads of buzz over the battle for its rating. Somehow, despite frontal nudity and graphic sex, its handlers managed to win an R instead of the dreaded NC-17. It must be said that the naked parts of Blue Valentine are... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews