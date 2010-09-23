RSS

Forbidden Broadway

  With all the construction, it’s a bit bewildering to navigate into the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium, but I managed to get there before the penultimate dress rehearsal of the Bay Players' production of Forbidden Broadway: Greatest Hit.. more

Sep 23, 2010 10:21 PM Theater

The cabaret-style musical revue Forbidden Broadway is kind of a strange success story. In 1982, unemployed actor Gerard Alessandrini staged a showcase for his talents in the form of a group of parodies of Broadway show tunes at a supper club on.. more

Jul 22, 2010 9:39 AM Theater

blogimage5857.jpe

In what could be the longest, most comprehensive broadcast of Milwaukee music ever, Milwaukee’s college station WMSE 91.7 is celebrating its 28th anniversary with 28 straight hours of local music beginning at midnight today, with bands and ... more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5619.jpe

For four years now, Milwaukee’s Chick Singer Night has been showcasing women singer-songwriters. Tonight the concert series marks its anniversary with a smoke-free show at Caroline’s spotlighting Celia Faye, Jayme Dawicki, Windy Hope, Jamie... more

Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES